PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have made an arrest in connection to an act of animal cruelty that claimed the lives of a mother duck and her ducklings in Pembroke Pines.

In a social media post Monday, Pembroke Pines Police said they took 40-year-old Christopher Antoine into custody without incident.

Antoine’s arrest took place after, investigators said, a good Samaritan in Davie recognized the suspect and contacted police.

Detectives said Antoine is the man seen on disturbing surveillance video stomping the birds in the area of 1290 N University Drive. .

Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Christian Rogers described the suspect’s alleged actions during a news conference held Thursday.

“An individual wearing black pants, gray long-sleeved sweater and a gray hat appears to be chasing a duck. The duck looks injured and appears to be trying to go under the gate. He drags it out from underneath the gate, steps on it a few times and takes to a wall and stands on it until it dies,” said Rogers. “He then proceeds to chase down a few of the ducklings that were in the area following the mom and steps on all of the little ducklings, proceeding to kill all of them.”

Antoine faces a felony charge of aggravated animal abuse, as well as violation of probation. He will be taken to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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