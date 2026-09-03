FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are investigating a deadly collision that left a man dead in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers found a man’s body on the train tracks early Thursday morning near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 62nd Street.

Investigators said the man died after being struck by a Tri-Rail train.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.