LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized in critical condition after an apparent hit and run in Lauderhill.

The incident took place on the 1300 block of North State Road 7 on Saturday morning, when a man was struck by a vehicle.

The driver then fled the scene, according to Lauderhill Police deputies.

The man who was hit was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition after the incident.

7News cameras captured investigators as they gathered bags of evidence and police vehicles at the scene.

Scattered debris and shoes were left on the street following the incident.

An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

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