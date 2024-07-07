FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his former stepfather in an upscale Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Twenty-three-year-old Darien Massad Turner is sitting behind bars Saturday night after police charged with in the killing of 44-year-old Christian Colon.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, they received a call about the shooting at a mansion located along the 100 block of Nurmi Drive, at around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Once they arrived, investigators said, they found Colon suffering from gunshot wounds, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the home

Officers spent several hours at the house. They taped off the residence for investigation and were seen going in and out of the property as distraught family members stood by.

People in the area told 7News this is certainly not the norm is this neighborhood, which is lined with multimillion-dollar homes.

Jesus Sarmiento, who works in the area, spoke with 7News in Spanish

“It’s not normal,” he said

Others like Raul Fernandez, who is visiting the area for the Fourth of July weekend were startled by the police presence.

“I wake up in the morning, come outside and see a bunch of cops everywhere,” said Fernandez.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue trucks also blocked off the street.

It was a scary morning for everyone around.

“We have kids over there. We have little kids. Just to know someone got shot, it’s like, wow,” said Fernandez.

As of late Saturday night, police have not specified what may have led up to the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

