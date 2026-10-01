MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross was arrested in Miami Beach on domestic battery charges.

Ross, 50, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on Thursday morning following his arrest.

The rapper, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, is facing battery by strangulation and domestic violence charges.

Ross’ bond was set at a total of $6,000, with $5,000 for the strangulation charge and $1,000 for the domestic violence charge.

A woman romantically linked to the rapper recently accused him of violence on social media. It remains unclear whether or not this incident is related to the arrest.

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