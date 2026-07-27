MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faced a judge after a deadly stabbing in Miramar.

Jerry Saint Vill was charged with first-degree murder after being arrested on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is being held without bond.

The crime happened on Wednesday at a gas station on Miramar Parkway.

According to officials, during the attack, 51-year-old Teofilo de Jesus Vargas suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

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