MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police Department authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing at a gas station in Miramar.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Jerry Saint Vill, was found by police on Friday.

The stabbing took place at a Mobil gas station in the 16000 block of Miramar Parkway on Wednesday night.

Officials said that the suspect fled after the stabbing.

Officers arrived and found the victim, identified as 51-year-old Teofilo De Jesus Vargas Paulino, and took him to a local hospital.

However, Paulino succumbed to his injuries.

Vil was taken into custody in the area of 2100 block of Acapulco Drive after an extensive search with the help of multiple police agencies, and was transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Miramar PD, Vil will be charged with first-degree premeditated murder, as the criminal investigation remains ongoing.

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