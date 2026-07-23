MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject is on the run after being involved in a deadly stabbing at a Miramar gas station.

Officers found a man who suffered from serious injuries in the area near Miramar Parkway and Southwest 172nd Avenue on Wednesday night.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the killer took off and has yet to be arrested as of late Thursday afternoon.

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