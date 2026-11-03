FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man filmed an attorney who represented his ex-wife inside the Broward County Courthouse despite a court order restricting his contact with the lawyer, deputies said.

Bradley Robert Goldberg, 52, approached a security desk Monday with his cellphone pointed toward the attorney, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The attorney, who was waiting to speak with a detective, told a deputy he had an active injunction for protection against stalking against Goldberg.

Deputies directed Goldberg to the third floor for his courthouse business. Instead, investigators said, he went to a second-floor area overlooking the security desk and continued recording the attorney.

The attorney told investigators he had represented Goldberg’s ex-wife and recognized Goldberg from previous face-to-face interactions.

During Tuesday’s bond hearing, the court heard allegations that Goldberg had harassed the attorney for two years, threatened him, found his home address and used a YouTube channel to post allegations against him.

The court was told the attorney represented Goldberg’s ex-wife, a member of The Florida Bar, in a battery case against Goldberg.

Deputies confirmed that Goldberg was served with the stalking injunction on Sept. 17, 2025. The order prohibits him from harassing, following, interfering with or stalking the attorney and requires him to stay away from the attorney’s home and workplace, among other locations.

Goldberg was arrested Monday at the courthouse on a charge of violating an injunction for protection against stalking.

A judge set his bond at $30,000 and ordered no contact with the attorney and Level 2 pretrial supervision. Goldberg also has a bond hold in Seminole County.

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