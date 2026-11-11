FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping a 16-year-old girl.

Surveillance footage at a Wall2Wall Grillz business captured the man, later identified as 41-year-old Raymar Fraser, taking a 16-year-old girl against her will, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

“At first I did not know what was going on. It looked totally normal,” said John Lundy from Wall2Wall Grillz. “BSO detectives came, telling me about the situation how urgent it was about there was a child abduction. When I went back watching the video with them, I seen everything rolling out.”

The incident took place at 3901 West Oakland Park Boulevard, off North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday morning.

Deputies said the girl was at a shopping plaza, waiting for a thrift store to open. That’s when Fraser started talking to her.

The victim told detectives that Fraser pulled into a parking spot and “began flirting with her, asking how old she was, too which she definitely stated she was sixteen years of age,” according to the arrest report.

Detectives said that he grabbed her by the waist, escorted her to the passenger seat, and told her to get in the car.

The arrest report then states that, “The defendant then sat down on the front passenger seat and pulled the victim in between his legs in an embrace. The defendant asked if he could kiss her, to which the victim stated no.”

Detectives said he drove off with her and took her to a gas station at 7901 West Commercial Blvd in Tamarac, five miles away.

“I’m surprised the guy was brave to do it. right in the middle of Oakland Park and 441,” said Lundy.

However, the victim’s mother was keeping tabs on her daughter’s location with the Life360 app, and knew something was not right.

The teen then attempted to escape, but, according to deputies, Fraser grabbed her by her wrist and pushed her back in.

“During the drive, the defendant would touch the victim’s left leg and kiss her on the mouth against her will, telling the victim how pretty she is,” stated the arrest report.

According to the report, the victim’s mother kept calling her daughter, and Fraser told the victim to lie to her. He then let her out, and the victim’s mother found her at a Chevron gas station in Lauderhill.

Deputies then tracked down Fraser, who asked them if the girl was OK and said, “It’s not illegal to pick someone up.” Later, during questioning, deputies said Fraser shared his romantic intent with the young girl.

Fraser is now behind bars and faces several charges, including kidnapping.

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