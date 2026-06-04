POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash that took the life of the stepson of a former Coral Springs mayor.

Sult President, 47, is charged with driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

The incident happened in Pompano Beach on April 11.

Police said President was driving east in the westbound lanes of the overpass on the turnpike and struck a vehicle head-on at West Sample Road.

The victim, Nicholas Addis, 36, did not survive.

Addis was the stepson of former Coral Springs Mayor Vincent Boccard.

The judge set President’s bond at $210,000.

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