FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a man days after a woman was found dead near an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they took Altavious Powell into custody on Thursday.

The 34-year-old suspect is being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators said officers found a woman’s body by a dumpster near Northwest Third Street and 15th Way on Wednesday morning. They identified her as Daneshia Heller.

