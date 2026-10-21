FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A passenger was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after deputies said he told a federal officer he had bombs before claiming he was joking.

According to an arrest report, 31-year-old Michael Ryan Knight, of Westminster, Maryland, approached U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Brian Williamson inside Terminal 4 near Gate G5 on Tuesday evening.

Investigators said Knight told the officer, “I got bombs,” while other passengers were present in the terminal.

The report states that Knight later told Williamson he was joking.

Deputies said Knight then attempted to walk away from the officer toward Gate G2 to board his flight, but Williamson stopped him until deputies arrived to detain him.

According to the report, Williamson had observed Knight earlier in the terminal appearing extremely intoxicated and dancing throughout Terminal 4.

After being read his Miranda rights, Knight told a detective he had consumed four alcoholic beverages while waiting for his flight and claimed he never drinks.

Knight was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the Broward County Jail.

He faces charges of making a false report concerning a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction and disorderly intoxication in a public place.

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