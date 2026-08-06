FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after he sneaked into a JetBlue plane over the weekend, authorities said.

Thirty-two-year-old Samuel Lackey charged with burglary, criminal mischief and interrupting critical infrastructure after his arrest on Sunday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said Lackey climbed a fence before getting on the empty passenger jet.

Investigators said the suspect was found asleep during an inspection. He is accused of delaying a flight and causing a disruption that cost $2,400.

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