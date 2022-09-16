HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at McArthur High School has been been lifted after someone made a prank call saying there was an active shooter on campus.

Hollywood Police arrived to the school at 6501 Hollywood Blvd. after they received several calls of a shooting just after 12:45 p.m., Friday.

According to police, a swatting call was placed, which is when someone calls in to fake an incident.

The scare drew concern among parents who came to the school to pick up their children.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright spoke to reporters outside the school.

“Their children are OK. Unfortunately, this is someone doing a very bad thing, calling 911 and saying that it was an active shooter situation at this school,” she said.

The call police received involved a gunman with body armor that was in the school shooting people.

Law enforcement went into the school and searched all the rooms and buildings for a potential shooter or anyone injured.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence could be seen at the school, as well as fire rescue.

Meanwhile, students who were in a position to get out opted to do so.

“I saw a whole bunch of people running, and they’re like, ‘They’re shooting, they’re shooting,’ so I ran out super fast,” said student Noah Delorios.

“The security guards were driving golf carts, and they were like, ‘Go, go, go,’ so we just left,” said student Arodys Garcia. “We jumped the fence and everything.”

A picture taken inside a classroom showed students sitting on the floor and a police officer holding a gun.

“[My son] is actually texting me, laying on the floor,” said parent Carissa Moore.

Moore’s replies to her son’s text read, “I love you. I’m going to ride by and see” and “Stay down.”

“This is too much. This world is going to hell,” she said.

No shooter was found, and there were no reported injuries.

Authorities on the west coast of Florida said a similar incident happened on their side of the state as well.

Several parents waited at the Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, where they met with their children after police released them from the school.

But before they were reunited, the wait was agonizing for several parents.

“I’m really nervous. I don’t know what’s happening, and I’m really, really nervous. I just want my daughter,” said a mother.

“We’re like really, extremely nervous, like, it’s not a joke ’cause obviously we see this all the time in the new, and we’re really scared,” said a family member.

“I’m very, very nervous, but I know how to remain calm, because you can’t get anything done if you’re freaking out,” said another mother.

After learning the incident stemmed from a prank call, parents expressed relief.

“Now I feel more at ease knowing that they’re safe and knowing that they haven’t heard any gunshots or anything,” said a mother. “I don’t like the fact that the school, I feel like they’re downplaying it.”

Traffic was rerouted around the school.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

