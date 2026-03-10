FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two nonprofit organizations are teaming up to address rising mental health concerns in the community.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Henderson Behavioral Health announced their new partnership in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning.

The organizations pledged to provide youths, mentors, families and staff members with wellness counseling sessions, trainings and workshops.

“We know the impact we’re gonna make by taking care of their littles and big relative to whatever mental needs they have and whatever wellness we can create and support them with is just thrilling. We know collectively it’s gonna make a big difference,” said Dr. Steven Ronik, the CEO for Henderson Behavioral Health.

The organizations said the new program will help families and staff recognize and effectively address early warning signs of distress at home.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.