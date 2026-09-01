FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Vice Mayor Richard Campbell went before a judge a day after he was arrested on charges that include domestic battery, something his attorney described as “anything but a typical investigation or arrest.”

Campbell stood before Broward County Circuit Court Judge Corey B. Friedman, Tuesday morning. The defendant’s attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, and his attorney spoke on his behalf.

“It appears this is political persecution, and Richard Campbell looks forward to having his day,” said Schwartzreich.

Monday afternoon, Campbell used his suit jacket to hide from cameras as he was escorted into the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, but the 70-year-old won’t be able to hide from the charges.

Campbell was booked on two charges: simple domestic battery and tampering with or harassing a witness or victim.

Monday night, the Lauderhill City Commission held a meeting where Campbell, who is currently campaigning to keep his seat, was noticeably absent.

“We have everyone here with the exception of our vice mayor, who usually takes communications, and so we are going to ask the previous vice mayor if he can please go forward with the communications from the public,” said Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant.

Grant told 7News “no comment” but did say a prayer for the vice mayor.

“Allow him, Lord, to use this as something that won’t immobilize him but as stepping stones so that he can go through his situation,” she said.

The Lauderhill Police Department said they were not commenting because it’s an open and ongoing investigatiom — one that, Schwartzreich said, he and his client are prepared to fight.

“We deny these allegations, we refute them, and I bring it up because I just want to make it clear that it’s our intention to fight each and every one of these allegations,” said Schwartzreich.

The attorney later issued the following statement:

“This arrest stems from a misdemeanor investigation, but it is anything but a typical investigation or arrest. The underlying allegation is an unreported, or significantly delayed, claim of misdemeanor battery that allegedly occurred inside Richard Campbell’s home back on August 3. That allegation somehow evolved into an extraordinary nine-page arrest affidavit, when a routine probable-cause affidavit in this type of case is generally no more than two pages.”

Campbell received a $7,500 bond, which he has since posted. He is expected to be released sometime on Tuesday.

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