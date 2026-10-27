LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill Police officer has resigned from his position after being accused by investigators of taking possession of a dead man’s home.

Thirty-five-year-old Brian Louis Sguros resigned from the department as he faces several charges, including official misconduct and criminal use of a deceased person’s identification.

He pled not guilty on Monday after he was placed on unpaid leave from his former employment following his arrest.

Authorities said that Sguros took over a home that was owned by a man after Sguros found his body during a welfare check in 2022, and allegedly forged documents for the home since then.

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