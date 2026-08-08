LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire at a Lauderhill residential area caused Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews to respond.

Crews were seen responding to the fire, which happened near State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street.

Video captured the fire inside the residential area and the burned interior.

There has been no word on if anyone was hurt.

7News has reached out to Lauderhill Fire Rescue and Lauderhill Police Department officials for more information.

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