LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer who has found himself on the wrong side of the law after, authorities said, he took over a dead man’s home appeared in court.

Wearing shackles, Lauderhill Police Brian Louis Sguros stood before Broward County Circuit Court Judge Allison Gilman, Wednesday morning, one day after his arrest.

The 35-year-old is accused of turning a tragedy into a con job in what investigators described as an adverse possession scheme that spanned years. He faces several misconduct and fraud charges.

“I’ve spoken to the assistant state attorney. We do have an agreement with respect to the bond; it’s going to be $25,000 total,” said Sguros’ attorney.

Detectives said the deceit began in 2022 with a welfare check on homeowner Dennis Ionis West at a home along Northwest 12th Street in Lauderhill.

“[Dennis] was taking groceries out of his car, and he never came back to close the door or take the rest of the groceries out,” said a neighbor who identified herself as Naomi.

Naomi told 7News that she called 911 that day because she was worried about West, who she said lived alone.

“They knocked, no answer. The sergeant came, the sergeant opened the front door, and his body was at the front door,” she said.

In the months following West’s death, investigators said, Sgura illegally took possession of West’s home.

“He said that that was his friend, and the friend gave him the house before he passed away,” said Naomi.

Naomi claimed Sguros reguarly came by and chatted with her and her family, as he did work on the home.

“And he was working on the house for a good while, and tore down everything on the inside, put up new stuff and everything,” she said.

In an arrest report, Broward Sheriff’s office investigators wrote that Sguros “paid the taxes and utilities at the home in West’s name […] and used West’s identification… to get the city of Lauderhill to issue a permit to facilitate repairs.”

The arrest report further states that the suspect “also forged West’s signature on the permit” and “filed paperwork with [Broward County Property Appraiser] in Feb. 2025 stating his possession of the property dated back to Aug. 2022, just weeks after West’s death.”

“Come to find out that he wasn’t a part of anything,” said Naomi.

Back in court, Gilman was ordered to refrain from returning to West’s home. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Sgura was given a $25,000 on the five charges he is facing. He has since posted that bond and is expected to be released soemtime on Wednesday.

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