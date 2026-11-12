(WSVN) - A landscaping truck rolled over on its side on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Interstate 595.

Plantation Fire Rescue units responded to the area on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said no injures were reported and a fuel leak has been contained.

Two of four southbound lanes are blocked off due to the rollover incident.

It’s unclear how the truck rolled on its side.

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