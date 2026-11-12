MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a teenage girl who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, 14-year-old Janiaya Thompson was last seen near the 2700 block of Northwest 55th Avenue, at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thompson stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black Crocs at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators said Thompson meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

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