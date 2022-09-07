FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Jack and Jill Early Education Center in Fort Lauderdale presented a plaque of thanks to executives at City Furniture.

The furniture company donated $250,000 to the Madelaine Halmos Academy, a new kindergarten through fifth grade school that’s an extension of the center.

“This money helped build this academy for our children, and again, our children get the opportunity to go to school here for elementary school, but they also get awarded a two-year college scholarship through the Florida Prepaid College Foundation,” said Jack and Jill Center CEO Heather Siskind.

“We are excited to support Jack and Jill and the Madelaine Halmos Academy,” said City Furniture CEO Keith Koenig. “Madelaine’s a very good friend. Steve and Madeline have made this building and property possible.”

The academy opened in 2021 and currently educates 126 students from high-need families in Broward.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.