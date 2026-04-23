DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Witnesses are speaking out after a shooting in broad daylight in a Deerfield Beach park sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred near the Tallman Pines apartment complex, along the 700 block of Northeast 41st Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call from witnesses regarding shots being fired from a nearby park.

“It was like 1 or 2 in the afternoon, and that’s not good, just makes me a little uneasy,” said area resident Brian Buhlman. “I heard my wife in the living room say, ‘Get down, get down, there’s somebody shooting.'”

Witnesses reported seeing a man who did regular landscaping work suffering from injuries, adding that bullets hit two air conditioning units and the exterior wall above where Buhlman’s son was sleeping.

“Where you see right next to the light, on the window, there’s a bullet hole,” he said.

Buhlman’s son, who did not want to share his name, said he could see the injured man hobbling, as well as two vehicles taking off.

“I was already next to the window, so when I heard the first shot, I just looked outside and saw it, and I saw everyone scattering around,” he said. “The one worker was just hobbling around, so that’s how I knew he got hit.”

According to investigators, the victim transported himself to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Bulhman said it’s incredible that there were no other injuries and that he would like to see more law enforcement in the area.

He also said he has been living in the area for 13 years and that nothing like this had happened before.

Deputies cordoned off the area to collect evidence from the nearby park.

BSO’s Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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