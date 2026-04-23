DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Witnesses are speaking out after a shooting left one person hospitalized in Deerfield Beach.

The incident occurred at a park near the Tallman Pines apartment complex, at the 700 Block of Northeast 41st Street.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after receiving a call from witnesses regarding shots being fired from a nearby park on Wednesday afternoon.

“It was like 1 or 2 in the afternoon, and that’s not good, just makes me a little uneasy,” said area resident Brian Buhlman. “I heard my wife in the living room say, ‘Get down, get down, there’s somebody shooting.'”

Witnesses reported seeing a man who did regular landscaping work being injured, with bullets hitting two air conditioning units and the exterior wall above where Buhlman’s son was sleeping.

“Where you see right next to the light, on the window, there’s a bullet hole,” he said.

Buhlman’s son did not want to share his name, but said that he could see the injured man hobbling and two vehicles taking off.

“I was already next to the window, so when I heard the first shot, I just looked outside and saw it, and I saw everyone scattering around,” he said. “The one worker was just hobbling around, so that’s how I knew he got hit.”

According to investigators, the victim transported himself to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bulhman said that it’s incredible that there were no other injuries and that he would like to see more law enforcement in the area.

He also said he had been living in the area for 13 years and that nothing like this had happened before.

Deputies cordoned off the area to collect evidence from the nearby park.

BSO’s Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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