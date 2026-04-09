LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An afternoon pursuit that led to a crash in a residential neighborhood and a suspected bank in police custody charted a path of destruction in parts of Broward County, and now residents are speaking out about the chaotic chain of events.

Authorities said 56-year-old Tommy Duwayne Dennis led police on a wild chase through the Fort Lauderdale area while behind the wheel of a red Kia Soul, cutting through intersections, driving the wrong way in traffic and even cutting through construction zones, Wednesday afternoon.

One day later, witnesses are still talking about the reckless ride.

It definitely had the blood pumping, I’ll tell you that,” said Devon Spicer.

Investigators said it all started at the TD Bank branch on State Road 7 and Broward Boulevard in Plantation, when Dennis walked in with a note demanding money, then walked out with the cash.

7Skyforce hovered above the run from police as Dennis wove through neighborhoods and a construction zone.

Spicer and Jonathan Graham said they were shocked when the chase came flying through.

“The sirens got closer and closer,” said Spicer.

“And we’re like, ‘What’s going on? There’s got to be something going on,’ so, you know, we just kept on working, you know, thinking, ‘Oh, it’s nothing,’ said Graham. “And then, just out of nowhere, he just kind of appears in his little red car, and before you know it, I see a car coming down the road. I’m like, ‘Yo, I know they’re not coming in the zone. They fly through the cones, they fly. through the barricades.”

“You see all these cop cars behind him, and then it’s just like, it’s like, ‘Oh, crap,'” said Spicer.

Spicer and Graham are seen standing on a trailer as the Kia comes toward them.

Spicer recorded cellphone video showing a long row of police vehicles, as well as a brief glimpse at the suspect behind the wheel.

“He was a man on a mission,'” said Spicer.

“He didn’t even hit a mailbox, so, you know, I’m like, ‘This guy must be pretty good,'” said Graham. “‘What I mean, to squeeze through the side of the truck right there, and come all the way around and without hitting anything, with one tire riding on the rim, oh man, he probably got a future in something.”

Dennis kept on leading police until the pursuit came to a crashing end when an unmarked police truck executed a precision immobilization technique maneuver, slamming the Kia into a cement wall near Northwest 31st Avenue and Second Street in Lauderhill.

Area resident Sonia Veiga said she was showering when she felt a loud boom. Moments later, she came outside to see police officers filling up the road in front of her home.

The homeowner where the cement wall is located told 7News off camera that he is beyond thankful for the wall stopping the car, because his young son was playing in that room in the corner of the house just inches away.

Police officers with guns drawn surrounded Dennis’ Kia, and he came out with his hands up. He was placed into custody within seconds.

Paramedics transported the suspect to hospital to get checked out before getting hauled off to jail.

FBI agents were seen at the scene of the crash as officers collected evidence from the car until it was eventually towed away.

It happened out of nowhere. You always got to be head on a swivel, you know,” said Spicer.

“I’m just happy that everybody was safe, nobody got hit, and everybody was able to go home at the end of the day,” said Graham.

The FBI told 7News on Thursday there is no update in their investigation.

A spokesperson for Plantation Police didn’t immediately respond to 7News’ request for more information as to what charges Dennis will be facing.

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