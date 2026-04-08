PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody after a police pursuit tied to a bank robbery in Plantation ended in a crash near Lauderhill.

7Skyforce hovered over the pursuit along the border between Plantation and Fort Lauderdale near Sistrunk Boulevard and Interstate 95 on Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began after authorities spotted a red Kia that matched the description of one involved in a robbery at the TD Bank located on Broward Boulevard and North State Road Seven, according to Plantation Police.

According to investigators, the driver, who has been identified as 56-year-old Tommy Duwayne Dennis, handed over a note at the bank demanding money before he took off with stolen cash.

Suspect Arrested Following Bank Robbery and Multi-Agency Pursuit



Plantation, FL – Plantation Police officers responded to a reported bank robbery at TD Bank, located at 1 N. State Road 7, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 4:26 pm.



Preliminary information indicated that a black… pic.twitter.com/o0yccuyq4p — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) April 8, 2026

When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Dennis refused to pull over, reportedly throwing a weapon out of the window of the Kia.

At one point during the pursuit, Dennis was seen driving on the sidewalk to cut through a construction zone that was blocked off.

Devon Spicer, one of the construction workers in the area at the time, told 7News in a phone interview that the suspect narrowly avoided striking them.

“He was driving pretty quickly and then he slowed way down and he, like, went around us and probably around 30 cop cars went by us, I mean, it was pretty crazy,” said Spicer.

Cellphone video provided by Spicer shows him after he jumped onto the back of a trailer just moments before the Kia passes through the grass alongside of it.

“I mean, he could’ve easily went crazy and hit the trailer and knocked us off or injured one of the guys on the ground,” said Spicer.

Spicer was left shaken by the experience.

“Blood was still pumping, hands were shaking a little bit,” said Spicer.

The pursuit came to an end when an officer performed a precision immobilization technique maneuver on the subject’s Kia SUV near Northwest Second Street and Northwest 31st Avenue near Lauderhill.

The SUV then veered off the road, crashing through a cement wall outside of a nearby home.

Dennis was seen surrendering himself to authorities as he exited his vehicle with his arms raised.

Officers from several agencies were seen in the area with their guns drawn.

Dennis reportedly suffered injuries during the pursuit and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

7News cameras captured the moment Dennis arrived at the hospital. The extents of his injuries are unknown.

The roadway has since been reopened.

Nobody else was injured during the pursuit.

It remains unclear what charges Dennis will face.

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