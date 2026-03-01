(WSVN) - Iranian Americans from South Florida spoke to 7News Saturday after a major attack launched by the United States and Israel killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Orusha Ashrafi, a local organizer, shared his thoughts on the aftermath of the attack.

“People come to the streets for celebration,” said Orusha Ashrafi. “Thanks God, thanks Mr. President, for taking action today, against this brutal regime.”

Ashrafi raised awareness and organized protests against Iran over several months, said it was hard to watch the violence unfold, and shared his mixed feelings on the attack.

“Relieved today, but in other hand, we have a very heartbreaking, because we have lost a lot of Iranian people lives, the innocent people killed by Iranian regime, especially in last months, two months,” he said.

Across the United States, people took to the streets to celebrate, with demonstrators weeping and carrying flags in Los Angeles.

However, in New York and Washington DC, protestors demonstrated against war in the Middle East.

While instability in the region will occur in the aftermath of the attack, Ashrafi said that he was hopeful for the first time in a long time, and hoped that there will be freedom in Iran.

“That’s the best day ever in my life, the Iranian people deserve the better life, they suffer and torture for decades, 47 years, and now after that, they gonna be open to the democracy and modernity again, which is their right, they deserve it,” said Ashrafi.

Supporters are expected to gather at the Torch of Friendship Sunday afternoon.

