FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Downtown Fort Lauderdale for a “Global Day of Action” Saturday.

The demonstrators protested what they called “catastrophic killings” happening across Iran.

Pictures of those who were killed lined the steps of the Fort Lauderdale Federal Courthouse.

Some protestors draped themselves in the Iranian flag, and others chanted and held signs, calling for a regime change.

“Right now, they killing, they’re doing a mass killing, so basically they kill thousands of people, innocent, kids, women, men, and we are all here for them today, to show solidarity to show that we are all with them in Iran,” said a protestor.

Activists said they want President Trump to end nuclear negotiations with Iran and use military action instead.

