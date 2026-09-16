POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are offering a reward to find an alleged hit-and-run driver that killed a cyclist.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the person behind the wheel of the fatal incident so that they can make an arrest.

According to deputies, Jacob Robinson was found lying on the side of the road near a bicycle in the 1700 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded and pronounced the man dead.

Detectives said the bicycle appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The autopsy by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the injuries came from a hit-and-run.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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