POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating the death of a worker at a warehouse in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the warehouse, located at 1350 Park Central Blvd., just before 4 p.m., Friday.

Officials confirmed the male worker was found deceased when they arrived, adding that the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Deputies blocked off the loading dock of the window installation warehouse.

A person who works nearby told 7News they heard glass shatter on the ground. A 7News crew did not see any broken glass near the loading dock.

Authorities said there is no suspicion of foul play in the case. No other injuries were reported.

BSO officials said that the investigation is ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.