PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a child was found dead inside a vehicle in Plantation.

Plantation Police responded to A World of Discovery Academy on Northwest Fourth Street near 70th Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The parking lot of the childcare center turned into a crime scene after responding officers found a child dead inside the vehicle.

According to police, fire crews declared the child deceased on the scene.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape stretching across the business’s parking lot.

Soon after, cameras also filmed investigators surrounding a black SUV and setting up a tent around it as they worked to piece together what exactly occurred.

People who live nearby were shocked to come across this tragedy.

“It’s sad to see something like this, honestly, it’s really sad,” said area resident Vivian. “You never want to hear this type of news, especially to kids, to a child, having my own child, you don’t really want to go through this moment.”

Others were shocked that it happened outside a daycare.

“It’s a daycare; you wouldn’t expect to see something like this. It’s a daycare, let alone Plantation, but at a daycare is definitely alarming,” said resident Mike. “Heartbreaking for anyone and everyone involved, whether you’re directly involved or have kids, and just a human being, just an empathetic human being.”

Crime scene investigators remained at the scene gathering evidence for hours before wrapping up on Monday night.

As of late Monday night, officials haven’t released the child’s age, how the child died, or if anyone will be criminally charged.

The preschool owner said the incident is a tragedy and is asking for privacy and respect of the family and the entire school community as they grieve.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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