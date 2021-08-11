FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who was intubated for weeks due to COVID-19 spoke from her hospital bed about her fight with the virus and said she cannot wait to return home.

From her hospital bed on Wednesday, 15-year-old Paulina Velasquez shared what her battle with COVID-19 entailed.

“I couldn’t breathe,” she said. “I was just very scared, like, to come here, and I didn’t know I was going to stay here for that many days.”

Paulina said she started to feel sick in mid-July. She spent weeks on a ventilator and was taken off it last week.

“I walked for the first time today, actually,” Paulina said. “It was my idea, and we walked around the bed like three times. I was happy.”

“Now, it’s just a joy and, like, such a happiness,” Agnes Velasquez, Paulina’s mother, said. “I feel like a big rock just came off my chest.”

7News had to don some personal protective equipment to speak with the 15-year-old from her hospital room.

Paulina has since tested negative for the virus, and she no longer needs to remain in a self-contained area. However, she still needs to be protected from any contact or droplets.

“I think you guys should take the vaccine,” Paulina advised to young people. “It’s very important. I don’t want nobody to go through what I went through.”

It could be a number of days before the 15-year-old is allowed to leave the hospital. Paulina said she wants to return home and be in her own room.

Her doctor said seeing her condition now as opposed to when she was first admitted is what makes it all worthwhile.

