HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida children’s hospital received a generous gift.

Hyundai hosted its Hope on Wheels handprint ceremony at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Young patients dipped their hands in paint and placed their prints on a special vehicle.

The company also presented a $100,000 check, which will go toward childhood cancer research at the hospital.

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