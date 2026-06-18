HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida children’s hospital received a generous gift.
Hyundai hosted its Hope on Wheels handprint ceremony at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on Thursday afternoon.
Young patients dipped their hands in paint and placed their prints on a special vehicle.
The company also presented a $100,000 check, which will go toward childhood cancer research at the hospital.
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