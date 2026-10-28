HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing elderly woman.

According to authorities, 79-year-old Rodica Panaitescu was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 8:30 am walking southbound on North 35th Avenue.

Detectives say she was last seen wearing a horizontal black and white striped shirt, black pants, purple shoes, carrying a black bag and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Hollywood Police Department.

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