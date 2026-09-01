Two schools in Hollywood were placed on lockdown as police conduct an investigation, officials said.

7Skyforce hovered above Hollywood Police officers at Hollywood Hills High School, located just east of U.S. 441, just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Two officers were seen in one of the buildings holding long rifles.

Investigators said Hollywood Hills High and Stirling Elementary are the two campuses that were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after someone made a threat in the area of North 56th Avenue and Stirling Road.

When asked whether the threat was made directly to either of the schools, detectives said this does not appear to be the case.

Officers have shut down a portion of Stirling Road. In a statement posted to the police department’s Instagram account, a spokesperson wrote, “We ask the public to avoid the area and allow officers to safely carry out their duties.”

Shortly after 11 a.m., police began to dismiss some of the students. They have not provided further details about the threat, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.