HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Beach has become ready for more rescues thanks to a series of new upgrades.

The new items include a new rescue boat, as well as life rings and emergency medical gear.

The efforts are a result of Hollywood Ocean Rescue adding more ways to keep beachgoers safe.

The organization showed off its new rigid inflatable boat, or RIB, designed to get crews to emergencies faster.

They also said that the device was the first boat the department has purchased and will also be used to patrol the city’s artificial reefs just offshore.

The boat joins six personal watercrafts to give lifeguards another tool to save people in need.

“And we’ll be using that for emergencies, holidays where they have to patrol the water for long periods of time.” said Hollywood Beach Marine Safety Chief Joyce Fuhrman.

Officials also said that the RIB can also help firefighters during flooding, carry multiple patients at once, and respond to boat fires or distressed boaters quicker than help from neighboring cities.

“We can get there faster than them and hopefully help the patients into a safer place before they get there.” said Fuhrman.

Other safety upgrades include Narcan, emergency response bags, and defibrillators for staffed lifeguard towers.

Newly placed rescue life rings are also available along the beach.

“If somebody gets in trouble after hours, they can use those to hopefully rescue themselves before 911 is called,” said Fuhrman.

With more equipment, more training, and more life saving tools, Hollywood Ocean Rescue says it’s better prepared than ever for whatever emergency comes their way.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.