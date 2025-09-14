PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Plantation was a police-involved shooting, The Miami Herald reported.

According to the report, a Plantation Police officer was involved in the shooting along the 800 block of North State Road 7, Saturday afternoon.

Officers shut down part of the road while they investigated. They were seen standing near a bag and other belongings left on the sidewalk.

As of Saturday night, there is no word yet as to what led up to the gunfire or the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital.

Plantation Police have confirmed a shooting took place, and a person was transported to the hospital but have provided no further details as they continue their investigation.

