POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl was injured in a shooting in Pompano Beach after a stray bullet went through her bedroom window and grazed her temple, her mother said.

7News cameras on Friday captured multiple townhomes off Northwest Third Street and Northwest 31st Avenue with bullet holes in their walls, as well as a local business with a bullet hole through its window.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to calls of a person shot just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The mother said the girl, believed to be around 9 years old, was in her bedroom playing with her sister when the bullet flew through the window and brushed the side of her head.

Although the mother did not want to speak on camera, Alejandro Sanchez, a neighbor living in the unit below them, said the young girl is lucky to be alive.

“We hear a lot of shots from this in front of us. It was a lot of people running. We heard like eight shots,” said Sanchez. “This neighbor right here; they got two daughters. They normally play at the window. They got shot in the window. One of the bullets got super close to one of the girls. They are like 9 years old. I mean, can you imagine to just be playing at your window and then you got a shot coming through your window?”

The young girl was transported to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing OK, her mother said.

BSO Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.