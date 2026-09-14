DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One of three children who were injured in this past weekend’s rollover crash in Deerfield Beach has died, authorities said, as they continue to investigate the wreck that also claimed the life of an 18-year-old motorcyclist.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the girl succumbed to her injuries after a motorcycle slammed into the side of a car in the area of 4000 West Hillsboro Boulevard, causing it to roll over, at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Two other children are listed in critical condition in the hospital. Three adults who were in the car are also in the hospital; their conditions are unknown.

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