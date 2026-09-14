FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the balze in the area of Northwest 16th Street and 19th Avenue, at around 12:35 p.m. on Monday.

Upon their arrival, crews located the fire and were able to knock down the flames.

During a search of the home, officials found one incapacitated person.

That individual was brought out of the home on a backboard and placed on a stretcher to be transported to a hospital.

The cause of the fire and that individual’s condition are unknown at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.