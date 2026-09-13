DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash left one adult dead and three children hospitalized in Deerfield Beach.

A car crashed into a motorcycle before rolling over on West Hillsborough Boulevard on Saturday.

Three children were injured and taken to the hospital with one being airlifted.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue officials said that one person was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The incident remains under investigation.

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