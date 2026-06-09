FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Genesis Inspiration Foundation announced a major donation to the Broward Performing Arts.

The organization presented a $25,000 donation to help fund educational and enrichment programs for students.

The generous gift was announced as organization representatives toured the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center, visited students at the Summer Theater Camp and enjoyed a performance by members of the Broward Center Spotlights.

Among those in attendance was Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group. Case is a Genesis dealer.

She said this is an opportunity to inspire young performers to keep following their passions.

“I believe in the arts program and I believe in helping our children and our youth get that exposure, so that’s what’s happening today, we’re celebrating a donation from Genesis Inspiration [Foundation],” she said.

She hopes this major donation helps young students be more exposed to multiple forms of art.

“I’m pretty excited and pretty proud of the Broward Performing Art Center and Genesis Inspiration and all dealers for supporting this program,” said Case.

Organizers said the donation will help expand innovative and diverse programming, arts in education initiatives and community engagement activities.

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