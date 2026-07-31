LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating an incident at a dock in Lighthouse Point.

7News cameras captured a vessel with damage to its bow at a dock near Northeast 31st Avenue.

It remains unclear whether the boat hit the dock or if it sustained that damage from something else.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital.

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