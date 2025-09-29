MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - New audio recordings of alleged controversial comments in the classroom have landed a South Florida teacher under investigation and reassigned.

Controversial comments in the class room were brought to light after a student recorded her teacher’s rant the day after conservative political activist Charlie kirk was killed.

Steven Babice, a teacher at Everglades High School in Miramar, got into a heated disagreement with a student in his classroom, and many believe that Babice crossed a line by cursing and bringing his own political beliefs into the classroom.

[…]”Because you’re going to go vote for Kamala Harris and she’s going to f*** you,”[…]”I grew up white okay everybody I know was taught to not be racist we’re all equal that’s what we were taught then I become an adult and guess what I find out as an adult that black people are taught to hate white people so who’s the racist,” said Babice in the recording.

7News spoke with the mother of the student who recorded the incident, and masked her voice to keep her identity private.

“My initial reaction was I was appalled It was okay to say this if he was having drinks with his buddies, it was okay to vent with his children, his wife, but to a classroom full of 18 and 17-year-old kids, absolutely not,” said the concerned mother. “He told them that things could be open discussion, but as soon as the child said, Charlie Kirk was a racist, he kicked him out.”

The student claimed that Babice also said that Charlie Kirk had done more for black people than people like Barack Obama did.

The concerned mother said that not only did he go off on a tangent, but he also became physically aggressive in the class.

“Why should our children have to sit in a classroom and see a man pound his fist into a desk, my daughter doesn’t even see that at home,” said the mother.

Babice:”How come there’s a parade and riots and murders and burning cities down? Because George Floyd, a career criminal, died. But when that white girl on the train got stabbed in the neck, just whispers.”[…]”Why do black people hate white people? Because the cops are killing blacks? Is that what’s going on? Are more whites getting shot by cops than blacks? Somebody say yes, because that’s the fact.”

Ultimately, Babice kicked the student out of his class, and can be heard in the recording very displeased talking about the teenager in a controversial manner.

Babice: “The black kid’s got the balls to say it to me, he don’t know, he’s ignorant to the whole situation.”

Students at the school say they’re not really surprised by the teacher’s words.

“That’s like one thing about him. That was his whole like persona. I feel like he was a very like a political guy,” said a former student of Babice, Ahmed Dogan.

7News then asked him if he could tell which way Babice swung politically, and Dogan said yes.

“Yeah, 100%, everyone did, it was like a matter of time that something like this happened,” responded Dogan.

Another student, suggesting that bias’s should be left out if politics are going to be brought up by educators.

“If teachers want to bring politics into a classroom, they should definitely take the nonpartisan route of it,” said Taylor Berry.

Broward County Public Schools released a statement on the situation that reads as follows,

“We take all allegations seriously and will thoroughly investigate to ensure our learning environments remain safe, respectful, and inclusive for every student and family. The employee in question has been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.”

“This is not hearsay, this is not the child’s word against the teacher’s word, you heard it for yourself, what more do you need?” Said the mother.

The teacher had previously been reprimanded by the school district, and the mother says she will use this as a learning lesson for her daughter on how to have proper political discourse even when you disagree.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.