MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County schoolteacher’s controversial comments during a class discussion has led to an investigation by the school district.

The heated discussion in question took place in a social studies class at Everglades High School in Miramar.

Students said the teacher, Steven Babice, made inflammatory remarks about Black people and slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The discussion made some students feel uncomfortable. Parents reported the incident, prompting the district to step in.

A spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools on Sunday issued a statement that reads:

“Broward County Public Schools is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct. We take all allegations seriously and will thoroughly investigate to ensure our learning environments remain safe, respectful, and inclusive for every student and family. The employee in question has been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.”

It’s unclear exactly what Babice said in class.

