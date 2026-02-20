FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Fort Lauderdale are preparing for spring breakers to crowd their streets, but they’re sharing a message: anyone visiting the area will have very clear rules to follow.

During a Friday press conference, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the city is eager to welcome out-of-towners looking to escape the frigid temperatures for spring break.

“I just looked at my phone this morning, and it’s 38 degrees and raining in Manhattan. Why would you want to be there when you can be here in paradise, right?” said Trantalis.

Police and fire rescue officials joined Trantalis to emphasize they want spring breakers looking to enjoy warm weather and beaches to come to Fort Lauderdale for the week.

“It’s really important that college kids know that Fort Lauderdale is putting out the welcome mat for you to come here and enjoy,” said Trantalis.

But he went on to make it clear that the warm paradise still has rules.

“This is not just a place you come and think anything goes. We expect you to come here with great hopes — but also leave with your dignity. We want to make sure you have a good time, but a safe time,” said Trantalis.

Among the restrictions for spring breakers to keep in mind are no open containers on the beach. Alcohol, coolers, amplified music, and tents are also not allowed on the sands.

“Violation of these rules, these ordinances or laws, obviously, can result in arrest or notice to appear before a judge, and we don’t want that to happen,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz. “We do have one ordinance change downtown — and that’s not just for spring break, it’s in general. It’s the prohibition of open containers on the sidewalks downtown.”

Residents and spring breakers alike can also expect to see an increased police presence around the downtown and beach areas.

Officials also offered safety advice for anyone planning to travel with ride-sharing apps.

“Always use the share your trip feature on your ride share applications with your friends,” said Schultz.

As for anybody looking to party and drink alcohol, fire officials want everyone to be conscious of the fact that it can impair their movements and thinking, especially when operating vehicles or swimming in the ocean.

“Drinking before or during swimming, diving, or boating impairs balance, coordination, and judgment. If you’re on the water, please stay sober,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan.

As for locals, the mayor wanted to reassure residents that officials will be working hard to minimize any inconveniences caused by the increased foot traffic.

“For our residents and businesses, our soon-to-arrive guests, let me assure you that we are ready. We are ready to handle the traffic, the beach cleanup, manage the crowds, and make sure that public safety is maintained,” said Trantalis.

South Beach also showed in no uncertain terms that the dangerous incidents of past spring breaks are a thing of the past in a new campaign video released earlier this month.

The premise of the ad shows a man waking up after a 10-year coma to find that the wild, uncontrolled times of 2016 are gone.

Miami Beach officials also plan to hold a news conference to provide further details on their plans to keep spring break safe next week.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.