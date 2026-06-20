FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Pride Month continues, Fort Lauderdale honored the LGBTQ+ community with a new visual tribute.

City officials commemorated the new “circle of love” at Sebastian Street on Saturday.

Officials said the new project reinforces the city’s connection to the LGBTQ+ community, while also celebrating Pride Month.

“This creates an opportunity for us to once again, embrace our diversity and to show our respect for a community that has been so much part of ,Fort Lauderdale, and I’m very proud to be able to dedicate this,” said an official.

Officials said displays such as the “circle of love” also serve as a way to challenge the statewide crackdown on such displays.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.