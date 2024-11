FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale is cracking down on loud noises.

City commissioners approved a new law Tuesday that includes a decibel limit on low-frequency sounds like bass from a stereo system.

The hope is that this new restriction will help avoid a clash between the city’s nightlife and the residential neighbors who live nearby.

