FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a house fire broke out in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to a 911 call about the blaze near Northwest 15th Street and 19th Avenue, just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes of being dispatched to enounter flames and heavy smoke billowing from the side of the home.

Officials said the occupants of the residence evacuated prior to crews’ arrival. No one was hurt.

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to knock down the flames.

Video shared by FLFR showed the charred interior of the home.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping six adults and three children who were impacted by the fire.

The fire marshal will determine the cause.

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